

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have seen some further downside over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The Dow has tumbled to its lowest intraday level in more than three months, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have slump to over two-month lows.



Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Dow is down 345.66 points or 1.4 percent at 25,002.11, the Nasdaq is down 82.89 points or 1.1 percent at 7,524.47 and the S&P 500 is down 29.98 points or 1.1 percent at 2,772.41.



Worries about a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute are contributing to the weakness on Wall Street amid concerns China may seek to weaponize its dominance in rare earth minerals.



Reports suggest China is considering restricting the export of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the U.S. technology industry.



The latest developments on the trade front have added fuel to investor fears that the dispute between the U.S. and China could escalate into a full-fledged trade war.



Trade war worries have increased the appeal of safe havens such as U.S. treasuries, resulting in a sharp decline in bond yields.



The slump in bond yields has in turn added to concerns that the U.S. could be headed for a recession or at least a notable slowdown in the pace of economic growth.



Treasuries are seeing further upside on the day, driving the yield on the benchmark ten-year note down to its lowest level since September of 2017.



Overall trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data is keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Traders may be looking ahead to the release of reports on first quarter GDP, pending home sales and personal income and spending in the coming days.



Sector News



Pharmaceutical stocks continue to turn in some of the market's worst performances in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index plunging by 2 percent. The index has fallen to its lowest intraday level in a month.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has helped to lead the sector lower after Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter claimed the healthcare giant's greed helped fuel the opioid crisis in opening remarks in a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit.



Considerable weakness also remains visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. With the drop, the index has hit a five-month intraday low.



Oil service stocks are moving lower along with the price of crude oil, with crude for July delivery tumbling $2.06 to $57.08 a barrel.



Steel, biotechnology, and retail stocks are also seeing significant weakness on the day, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.6 percent.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the strong upward move seen over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.8 basis points at 2.220 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX