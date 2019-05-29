Findit, Inc.: Findit App to Add Fields for Members to Include More Information About Themselves In The 'About Me' Section

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com the social networking content management platform announces rollout of new features on the Findit App available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Members on Findit that use the Findit App to post Right Now Status Updates on the go will now have the option of including more personal information about themselves in their About Me Section. This is a great way to let friends and followers have a better idea of the most commonly asked questions to people when introductions begin.

Members will be able to include personal details about themselves, if they choose to, that include their gender, their hometown and current city, professional skills and religious views, major life events, political and religious views. A entire list of all the fields is listed below.

Gender

Hometown

Current City

Other Places Lived

Work Place

Occupation

Employment

Professional Skills

Education

High School

Year of High School Graduation

College

Year of College Graduation

Languages

Religious Views

Political Views

Favorite Quotes

Birthday

Age Range

Interested In

Family Members

Life Events

Marital Status



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "As we continue to add new features to the Findit App, the user experience continues to get better. The addition of these 'About Me' fields enables members of Findit to provide as much or as little information as they want about themselves."

Findit lets members create right now status updates that can instantly be shared from Findit to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp as well as via text and email. Visitors to the site either via the App or Desktop Version are also able to share these status updates without ever having to create an account or sign in.

The Findit App is currently available to download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Download the Findit App on Google Play Store

Download the Findit App on the Apple App Store

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Clark St. Amant

404 443 3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546990/Findit-App-to-Add-Fields-for-Members-to-Include-More-Information-About-Themselves-In-The-About-Me-Section