

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicated Wednesday he is not interested in testifying before Congress, arguing that his office's report on the findings from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election 'speaks for itself.'



Mueller suggested that he would not provide any information beyond what has already been made public if he were called to testify.



'Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,' Mueller said. 'It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself. The report is my testimony.'



Mueller claimed he made the determination on his own and that no one told him whether he can or should testify or speak further about the investigation.



The comments from Mueller, who did not speak publicly during the investigation, come as he revealed he is formally closing the special counsel's office and resigning from the Justice Department to return to private life.



Mueller briefly discussed the findings outlined in his report, highlighting the determination that Russian intelligence officers made multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in the election.



The special counsel also reiterated that there was insufficient evidence to charge members of President Donald Trump's campaign with collusion with the Russians.



At the same time, Mueller noted his office did not make a determination as to whether Trump himself committed a crime, pointing to Justice Department policy that prohibits charging a sitting president with a federal crime.



Mueller stressed that the report could have declared Trump 'clearly did not commit a crime,' but his office did not have the confidence to make such a claim.



In a post on Twitter following Mueller's remarks, Trump argued 'nothing changes' following the special counsel's comments.



'Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you,' Trump tweeted.



However, Mueller's comments indicating Congress is responsible for responding to any alleged wrongdoing by the president suggest Democratic lawmakers will continue to push the issue.



