SinglePoint Inc.: SinglePoint to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) is pleased to announce presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:40 AM PST/ 2:40 AM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. SinglePoint President Wil Ralston and CEO Greg Lambrecht will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

Watch SinglePoints Introduction to Latest Acquisition Direct Solar

VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idGdjEv4w8k

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View SinglePoints profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SING

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

