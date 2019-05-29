DeepRock Minerals Inc.: Junior Mining Leader Patrick D. O'Brien Joins DeepRock Minerals Board and is Appointed Chief Executive Officer Effective Immediately

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / DeepRock Minerals Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol: "DEEP"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick D. O'Brien, ICD.D, MIoD to its Board of Directors, and to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. O'Brien is a widely recognized and respected leader in the Canadian junior mining sector and considered a specialist on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada. Mr. O'Brien, brings more than 30 years of Senior Management leadership and Board experience to DeepRock's team, as well as an extensive global network of mining and finance contacts.

Currently, Mr. O'Brien is CEO and Chairperson of Junior Mining Incorporated, Executive Editor/Chairperson juniormining.com, CEO/Founder of RockStar Capital Corporation, and CEO/Chairperson of Paymaster Mining Corporation. Mr. O'Brien is a Certified Corporate Director (ICD.D designation) and Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors; and a full member of the Institute of Directors (MIoD designation), Pall Mall, England. He is currently a member of the Mining Association of Canada (MAC).

He is acknowledged as a brilliant strategic planner and dynamic tactical leader who thrives on challenge. Employees, associates and peers alike speak highly of his mentoring and mentoring talents, which allowed many to thrive and mature under his thoughtful and insightful leadership style. Pat is a tenacious, high energy individual who is not afraid to tackle difficult business situations. He is able to quickly identify and assess opportunities and implement strategies to meet the required objectives. For a non-geologist, Pat understands exploration and mining concepts very well and can assess situations and opportunities quickly and with clarity. He has the ability to couple the right business ideals with prime projects, and the best people. Mr. O'Brien can with ease, and confidence, attract and assemble equally talented teams of individuals around him.

Patrick has championed the successful roll-outs of IPOs on the TSX Venture Exchange, one of which achieved and maintained Tier 1 Status for more than 21 years, was appointed to the inaugural junior market index, and qualified for trading on the United States OTCQX platform.

Mr. O'Brien served 21 years as the CEO of what is currently known as VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (previously PacificOre/Apella Resources/Novawest Resources) and during his tenure acquired a substantial 865 sq. km. mineral claim/permit assemblage in the heart of the Raglan Nickel-Copper-PGM camp in northern Quebec. His ambitious activities in the area led to an extensive staking rush, tens of millions of dollars of exploration in the region, and a new nickel mine being opened and acquired by a Chinese conglomerate for several hundred million dollars. Under his leadership, Mr. O'Brien's company was able to divest its Raglan Assemblage into a deal involving a $120 million transaction to a Chinese mining giant and then shift the company's sights onto the Chibougamau, Quebec mining camp.

Following the divestiture, Mr. O'Brien continued as CEO/Chairperson of VanadiumCorp. and solidly established its presence within the Canadian Vanadium industry with the surprise staking of more than 800 sq. kms of key mineral claims in the heart of the Chibougamau, Quebec gold-copper mining camp. Like the Raglan, with Mr. O'Brien and his key geologists' presence, the Chibougamau camp came alive and again a staking rush ensued. O'Brien's ambitious first-mover staking program in Chibougamau led to his company owning many coveted exploration vanadium, gold and copper assets of merit.

Mr. O'Brien then followed up the aggressive Chibougamau expansion with what many thought was impossible. His research led him to conclude the highly coveted 21 "K-claims" as they are known, hosting what is recognized as the world-renown Lac Dore Vanadium Deposit, were about to come open. The Lac Dore was discovered by the Quebec government and was a crown asset for approximately 50 years. Mr. O'Brien along with consulting geologist Robert Stewart successfully led to what is VanadiumCorp today gaining title to the Lac Dore "K Claims. Mr. O'Brien is also the individual, along with geologist Dr. Christian Derosier, who in the same year negotiated and concluded the acquisition of the Quebec based Iron-T Vanadium deposit and managed the large staking campaign to extend the Iron-T some 20-fold.

In 2009 Mr. O'Brien requested that his lead geologist, who had also spearheaded the ground staking at the Lac Dore and Lac Dore North Magnetite Projects in 2007 for what is VanadiumCorp today, proceed to research and scope out the nearby Mont Sorcier deposit. At the recommendation of the geologist, O'Brien and the Board proceeded to stake a significant portion of the 270 million tonne Mont Sorcier Vanadium-Iron Deposit. The entire Mont Sorcier deposit is now the key asset of TSX.V listed Vanadium One Energy Corp ("VONE"). Following a series of drill programs Vanadium One recently released its resource estimate for Mount Sorcier at 113.5m tonnes indicated and 520.5m tonnes inferred. As a result of his earlier due diligence, Mr. O'Brien has garnered extensive knowledge of the Mont Sorcier Vanadium Project and the regional geology. Mr. O'Brien served as a Director of Vanadium One from June 2017 through December 2019 and is currently on the company's technical Advisory Committee.

The Board of DeepRock comments: "Pat O'Brien is a well-recognized leader in the junior mining world and we look forward to drawing on his expertise as the Company moves towards differentiating DeepRock Minerals and positioning of the Company to investors and all stakeholders."

DeepRock Minerals wishes to thank Mr. Matt Reams for his dedicated service to the company during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer. Matt will continue to contribute to DeepRock Minerals in his position as a Director of the company.

DeepRock Minerals is a mineral exploration company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Our primary focus is to acquire and develop prime North American exploration mining projects and existing producers and processors. DeepRock Minerals is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

