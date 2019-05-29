

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as traders sought the safe haven asset after global equities tumbled and the dollar rose amid fears the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China could escalate into a full-blown trade war.



According to reports, China is considering restricting the export of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the U.S. technology industry.



In the event of China going ahead with such plans, U.S. companies engaged in electronics, car production and defence are likely to be severely hit.



The dollar index rose to 98.21 before retreating to 98.12, still up in positive territory with a gain of about 0.17%.



Gold futures for June ended up $3.90, or 0.3%, at $1,281.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for July settle at $14.411 an ounce, gaining $0.091 for the session.



Copper futures for July ended down $0.0320, at $2.6640 per pound.



Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has reportedly filed a motion for summary judgement in its lawsuit against the U.S. government.



'The U.S. government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation,' the company's chief legal officer Song Liuping said in a statement.



Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he was 'not ready to make a deal with China,' dealing blow to hopes of a lasting deal.



Besides rising fears about a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies, worries about high budget deficit in Italy and political disarray in Europe triggered heavy selling in global stock markets.



