

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices declined sharply in early trades on Wednesday as fears of an escalation in U.S.-China trade war and its likely impact on the global economy raised prospects of a fall in near term energy demand.



However, oil came off the session's lows with traders weighing in possible supply shortage due to U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, political tensions in the Middle East and the OPEC-led output cuts.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $0.33, or 0.6%, at $58.81 a barrel, well off the day's low of $56.90 a barrel.



Brent crude futures, which fell to $68.08 early on in the session, were hovering around $69.45 a barrel around mid afternoon, down $0.67, or 0.9%, from previous close.



On Tuesday, WTI crude futures ended up $0.51, or 0.9%, at $59.14 a barrel.



Worries about U.S.-China trade tensions have escalated after reports suggested that China is considering restricting exports of rare earth elements.



The U.S. imports about 80% of its rare earth elements, used in a host of electronic components, from China.



Traders were looking ahead to the data on weekly crude inventories from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).



While the weekly report from API is due later in the day, the inventory data from EIA is due on Thursday morning. The reports come a day later this week due to a holiday on Monday for Memorial Day.



