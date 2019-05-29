Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I CFO to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 10th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I CFO to Present at the Deutsche Bank

2019 10th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit



PERRYSBURG, Ohio (May 29, 2019) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Deutsche Bank 2019 10th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Chicago, IL.

O-I Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 11:20 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1245784&tp_key=eea8562e06 (https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1245784&tp_key=eea8562e06)

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

