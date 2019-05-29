Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - MGM Resources Corp. ("MGM" or the "Company") announces that Monty Montaine has resigned as the sole director and officer of the Company. The Company has appointed Michael Lerner, Harvey McKenzie, and Neil Novak to the board of directors following Mr. Montaine's resignation. In addition, Michael Lerner has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc., Prominex Resource Corp. and Navasota Resources Inc., etc., where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.

Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years' accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the CFO and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the CFO of Manor Global Inc. During the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as CFO of several Canadian publicly listed exploration, development and producing mining companies. His public-company experience includes the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Novak is a Professional Geologist with more than 40 years' exploration and management experience, including twenty five years in upper management (officer) of various junior resource companies. He is currently the CEO and President of BWR Exploration Inc. and a Director of Cadillac Ventures Inc., and a director of Pershing Resources Inc. His public company experience includes the TSXV, CSE and OTC (pink sheet), Mr. Novak holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo, and is a registered member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of the Province of Ontario, and a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner

CEO, CFO and Director

Tel: 416-710-4906

Email: mlerner10@gmail.com

