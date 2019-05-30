MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / In June 2016, the majority of Britons (51.9%) voted in favor of their country withdrawing from the European Union. The outcome of the referendum was among the most shocking events of 2016, but the euphoria of the winning side did not last long as it became clear that negotiating a deal acceptable to all parties would prove a colossal challenge. Unraveling an economic and political relationship built over more than 40 years is a task fraught with difficulties, as illustrated by the two extensions to the Brexit deadline. One of the fundamental principles of the EU is freedom of movement, and opposition to immigration is the main reason the "leave" camp prevailed in the referendum. However, an estimated 1.3 million UK citizens reside in EU countries, and failure to agree an exit deal would create enormous difficulties for them, as it would for the 3.8 million EU citizens living in the UK, comments acclaimed forex expert Pablo Soria de Lachica.

The prospects of a "soft Brexit," a solution that would keep the UK and the EU strongly allied, have all but evaporated, and the threat of withdrawal without a deal remains despite a parliamentary vote in March proclaiming such a development illegal. An orderly Brexit would eliminate any concerns with regard to citizens' rights, but most no longer see any hope of such an outcome. Both sides stand to lose if the current arrangements are eradicated without acceptable substitutions because this would have a massive impact in multiple areas, Pablo Soria de Lachica notes. Some could argue that restrictions on travel are not an issue to agonize over, but there are spheres where the lack of a withdrawal deal would be hugely detrimental. Work and study opportunities would be greatly affected, and residence permits could become void, signaling upheaval for many EU and UK citizens. The consequences for healthcare services, social security, and pensions would be equally adverse as the reciprocity in the current relationship dissipates.

Some EU member states have already announced their plans regarding UK citizens' rights in the event of a no-deal Brexit, with most demonstrating willingness to offer guarantees. On the other hand, a UK parliamentary committee recently published a report saying that legislative proposals aimed at regulating post-Brexit immigration pose a significant threat to the rights of EU citizens in the UK. According to the publication, these people would find themselves "in a rights limbo, subject to subsequent negotiation," facing a "precarious situation" where freedom of movement, social security, and housing are concerned. "We're talking about the rights of people who have resided in the UK for years, decades even, paying into our social security system or even having been born in the UK and lived here their whole lives. When it comes to rights, promising that everything will be worked out in the future is not good enough, it must be a guarantee, which is why the Committee have reinserted rights guarantees back into the wording of the Bill," stated Harriet Harman, the MP presiding over the UK Parliament Human Rights Committee.

Pablo Soria de Lachica, the holder of an MBA from the Universidad Tecnologico de Mexico (UNITEC), specialized in international trading after graduation and subsequently became one of the preeminent forex experts working today. He leverages his vast experience to help clients maximize profits, assisting them with professional guidance and providing educational opportunities. At present, he is collaborating with Kartoshka - a company offering the latest technologies in sales, telemarketing, and customer support.

