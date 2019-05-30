

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street amid worries about rising U.S.-China trade tensions and its impact on global economic growth.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 141.33 points or 0.67 percent to 20,862.04, after falling to a low of 20,819.46 earlier. Japanese shares fell on Wednesday.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric, Canon, Panasonic and Sony are down in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.



Index heavyweight Softbank Group is declining more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by 0.7 percent, while Fanuc is adding 0.5 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is down 0.3 percent, while Tokyo Electron is advancing 2 percent. In the auto space, Honda is up 0.2 percent, while Toyota is down 0.5 percent.



Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.2 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is adding 0.6 percent and Japan Petroluem is rising 0.2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, JGC Corp. and Idemitsu Kosan are rising almost 3 percent each, while Toho Zinc is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Maruha Nichiro is lower by almost 4 percent, while Astellas Pharma, Haseko Corp and Takara Holdings are all losing more than 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday on worries about a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute amid concerns China may seek to weaponize its dominance in rare earth minerals. Reports suggest China is considering restricting the export of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the U.S. technology industry.



The Dow slumped 221.36 points or 0.9 percent to 25,126.41, the Nasdaq fell 60.04 points or 0.8 percent to 7,547.31 and the S&P 500 dropped 19.37 points or 0.7 percent to 2,783.02.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.2 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures declined on Wednesday as fears of an escalation in U.S.-China trade war and its likely impact on the global economy raised prospects of a fall in near term energy demand. WTI crude for July ended down $0.33 or 0.6 percent at $58.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX