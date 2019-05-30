Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, May 30, 2019 - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2019 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in April 2019 increased 4.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in April 2019CX-5: 39,146 units (up 6.8% year on year)Mazda3: 18,791 units (up 38.7%)CX-3: 9,979 units (down 12.3%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in April 2019 decreased 29.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in April 2019Mazda3: 9,249 units (down 55.3% year on year)Mazda2: 8,417 units (up 66.0%)CX-4: 5,097 units (down 9.9%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in April 2019 decreased 19.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.8 points).Domestic sales of key models in April 2019Mazda2 (Demio): 2,339 units (down 15.7% year on year)CX-5: 2,016 units (up 3.5%)CX-8: 1,278 units (down 53.4%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in April 2019 increased 12.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.Exports of key models in April 2019CX-5: 38,860 units (up 17.1% year on year)Mazda3: 17,147 units (up 33.8%)CX-3: 10,098 units (down 13.2%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in April 2019 decreased 11.8% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.Global sales of key models in April 2019CX-5: 32,657 units (down 10.8% year on year)Mazda3: 24,695 units (down 19.6 %)Mazda2: 12,571 units (up 13.0%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.