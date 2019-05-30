IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media Holdings Launches New Publishing Venture, Clover Press, Led by IDW Co-Founders Ted Adams and Robbie Robbins

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, an integrated media company, today announced a new joint book publishing venture, Clover Press, to be led by the company's co-founders Ted Adams and Robbie Robbins. Clover Press will focus on the book market and direct-to-consumer prestige format publications as a new, progressive, eclectic, boutique publisher.

"Ted and Robbie created a special company when they launched IDW 20 years ago, and we are grateful for their contributions throughout the years," said Howard Jonas, IDW Media Holdings' Chairman and CEO. "Their creativity and savvy will drive the success of Clover Press, and we look forward to working with them on this new initiative."

Clover Press will focus on progressive projects, creator-owned endeavors, and celebration of classic works from authors and artists. Clover will be a home for outstanding creators who bring new levels of ingenuity and quality to the book market. The Company will announce its initial titles this summer.

"Growing IDW Publishing with Robbie - from where it was 20 years ago to where it is today - has been an incredible ride," says Adams. "Now with the company in excellent hands, it's time to focus our attention on new projects. Our small team at Clover Press will be working on outside of the box projects that we are excited about, and we look forward to exploring new markets and getting more beautiful books out into the world."

To find out more about Clover Press and their launch titles, sign up for the newsletter at CloverPress.US. You can also look for constant updates on their progress by following them on Facebook.com/CloverpressUS, Instagram.com/Clover_press and Twitter.com/Clover_press.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company. IDWM's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment-a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other animated media- Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group, one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

Contact IDW Media Holdings:



Ezra Rosensaft

Chief Financial Officer

ezra@idwmh.com

Contact Clover Press:



info@cloverpress.us

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547102/IDW-Media-Holdings-Launches-New-Publishing-Venture-Clover-Press-Led-by-IDW-Co-Founders-Ted-Adams-and-Robbie-Robbins