

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Transportation Security Administration or TSA has changed its cannabis policy to allow passengers to travel on flights with some forms of cannabidiol or CBD oil and a drug derived from marijuana that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year.



In an update to its website's 'What Can I Bring?' section last Sunday, the TSA said that medical marijuana can now be carried by passengers in their carry-on bags and checked luggage.



The TSA had previously prohibited all forms of marijuana in carry-on bags and checked baggage.



'Products/medications that contain hemp-derived CBD or are approved by the FDA are legal as long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law under the Agriculture Improvement Act 2018,' the TSA said.



The TSA policy changed was prompted by Epidiolex. The first cannabis-based medication, Epidiolex, was approved by the FDA in June 2018, to treat rare, severe forms of epilepsy. The product was launched in the U.S. in November.



The primary ingredient in marijuana is THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive compound that induces the 'high' and hallucinogenic effect in the user.



The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp and hemp derivatives. Hemp-derived CBD contains little or no THC.



However, the TSA's new rule continues to ban other forms of marijuana, including CBD oils that have THC, and cannabis-infused products that are illegal under federal law.



The TSA said that it's screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers.



Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance is discovered during security screening, the matter will be referred to a law enforcement officer.



