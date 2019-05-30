DJ EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon reports results for Q1 2019

*MegaFon reports results for Q1 2019* Press-release Moscow, Russia (30 May 2019) - PJSC "MegaFon" ("MegaFon" or the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") (MOEX: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, announces its financial[1] and operating results for Q1 2019. *Key financial and operating highlights for Q1 2019*[2] · Revenue increased by 4.8% y-o-y[3] to RUB 80,128 million · Including the positive impact of IFRS 16 OIBDA increased by 15.2% y-o-y to RUB 35,226 million and organic OIBDA was RUB 30,189 million · OIBDA Margin was 44.0% and organic OIBDA Margin was 37.7% versus 40.0% in Q1 2018 · Net Profit including the impact of IFRS 16 decreased by 63.8% y-o-y to RUB 2,187 million and organic Net Profit decreased by 49.7% y-o-y to RUB 3,036 million · CAPEX decreased by 6.2% y-o-y to RUB 7,963 million · Free Cash Flow to Shareholders[4] increased by RUB 12,218 million y-o-y and amounted to RUB 12,065 million · Net Debt as of 31 March 2019 was RUB 363,294 million · The number of mobile subscribers[5] as of 31 March 2019 increased by 0.9% y-o-y to 76.9 million *Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer*, commented on the financial and operating results as follows: « *Financial results* Our financial results in Q1 2019 continued the positive growth trends from previous quarters and confirmed that our digital leadership strategy adopted in 2017 was the right choice. Our revenue is up 4.8% y-o-y to RUB 80.1 billion, while service revenue is up 2.7% y-o-y to RUB 72.8 billion. Both increases were supported by a significant growth in mobile data revenue which is up 8.1% y-o-y to RUB 25.1 billion. Our mobile data revenue remains the key driver of our wireless revenue. Continued uptake in our popular services and products and an upgrade of our 'Vklyuchaisya!' ('Connect!') tariff line enabled us to strengthen our leadership position in the industry. Our clients actively use our online services: they watch films, listen to music and spend more time online. In Q1 2019 each client used on average 10.7 gigabytes of traffic, i.e. 27,6% more than the year before. Our efforts to streamline our retail network enabled us to stabilise and then achieve growth in our revenue from equipment and accessories, which increased by 31.0% y-o-y to RUB 7.4 billion. OIBDA including the positive effect of the implementation of IFRS 16, the new accounting standard for leases, is up 15.2% y-o-y to RUB 35.2 billion. Organic OIBDA, calculated without taking into account the impact of IFRS 16 is RUB 30.2 billion. *Digital revenue* As we are implementing our digital strategy, revenue from digital services is becoming a more significant driver of our growth. Digital services include various VAS-services, such as MegaFon TV, games, music and other content services, mobile finance, M2M-services, IT-services, and information and communication services such as services rendered under the State Digital Programme, known as 'Safe City' and 'Smart City' solutions. As a result of the rapid development of these services, our digital revenue in Q1 2019 increased by 50.3% y-o-y. *Looking to the future* A digital company is first of all a developed ecosystem of digital services for clients and the best technologies for rendering those services. In Q1 we launched large-scale NB IoT networks in the Sverdlovsk and Khabarovsk regions in order to promote internet-of-things in Russia. We also completed the acquisition of Neosprint Spb which owns the 3.4GHz-3.6GHz frequencies band in St. Petersburg, because we believe that this purchase will improve the prospects for development of 5G in the area. We continue moving forward with respect to 'Smart City' projects. The latest projects on the map of 'Smart Russia' are Sochi, and cities in the Kalmykiya, Tula and Ryazan regions whose local authorities have agreed to a long-term partnership with MegaFon. A strategic agreement between 'City innovation technologies', the largest real estate management company in the North-West Russia market, MegaFon and NetbyNet will enable the parties to develop housing and utilities markets at a completely new technological level, using new technologies, increasing the quality of service, and introducing new standards of quality in Russia, by means of the automation of housing and utilities processes and implementation of our 'Digital managing company' solution. *The Company and the Society* We feel responsible to society and recognise our ability to provide help in the here and now; therefore we are happy to be the first company in Russia to provide a fully functioning solution to search for and rescue lost children and adults. The unique MegaFon technology, which is based on Big Data analysis and targeted messaging, has been assisting a nonprofit organisation "The Centre of lost people search" and the search-and-rescue volunteer group "Liza Alert" in finding people across the country for a number of months now. In early spring we signed an agreement with the "Pan-Russian organisation of endoscopic surgeons by V. Fedorov" which enables the best Russian doctors to exchange their experience in rescuing people across the country and build on their skills via online translation of surgeries using our Telemedicine platform -another new project of ours. This spring we have been confirmed as a telecom partner of the Russian football team and a partner of the Russian Football Association until 2021, which is an important achievement for us, especially following our successes in relation to World Cup 2018. *MegaFon for clients* Our focus on providing leadership in quality of services and continuous improvement of our service portfolio enables us to actively develop the digital ecosystem for all categories of our clients. Introducing new digital services and offers improves the client experience, increases the loyalty and LTV of our clients and provides monetisation of data services for us. Using Big Data analysis we provide our clients with access to the best innovations, including having the first world digital finance marketplace right in their smartphones. Thanks to our partnership with MasterCard our clients have the ability to access banking services from largest financial institutions in the country from their personal MegaFon account. Thorough analysis of our clients' decision making patterns enabled us to launch the third generation 'Vklyuchaisya!' ('Connect!') tariff line. This tariff line which was originally issued in 2017 has now been upgraded to provide a unique savings opportunity for our clients with cashback now being granted on various services, including international calls. At the end of April MegaFon and KARO cinemas launched a partnership project which we regard as a trend-setting precedent for online and offline cinemas collaboration. When buying a cinema ticket on karofilm.ru viewers can subscribe for free to the MegaFon.TV bundle 'Films subscription+KARO' which includes more than 2,000 foreign and domestic films. With the bundle users also get a 25% discount on KARO cinema tickets. As part of our long-term partnership with Mail.Ru Group we developed a platform for automation of the logistics processes of transport companies. This innovative solution combines the latest digital services of both partners and produces instant comparison of freight costs, provides automatic updates to all the parties of the transportation process, including delivery dates and all the information for ordering warehouse passes, and enables e-signature or mobile signature on transport documents. Signatures can even be made using the keypad on a mobile phone. The user-friendly platform is integrated with DPD and Business Lines transport companies and saves considerable time on order management. The platform has been tested and is planned to be launched at the end of Q2 2019. This product will significantly increase the efficiency and transparency of the transport process and logistics, and we expect it to be popular with our B2B clients. *Appointment of CFO* As of 13 May 2019 Nikita Orlov has been appointed chief financial officer of MegaFon. Mr Orlov has broad managerial

experience in finance and treasury having worked as a top manager in major Russian companies, investment banks and financial institutions. He will be responsible for financial and management accounting and reporting, investments, budgeting, corporate finance and risk management. *Squeeze-out request* As we earlier announced, as part of the mandatory tender offer which expired on 7 March 2019, LLC MegaFon Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaFon, acquired 126,246,094 ordinary shares of the Company (or 20.36% of the ordinary shares). As a result, the number of shares of the Company held by LLC MegaFon Finance, together with ordinary shares held by its affiliates, amounted to approximately 99.2% of total ordinary shares of the Company. Accordingly, the Group became entitled to proceed with a squeeze-out purchase of the remaining shareholders of the Company pursuant to Article 84.8 of Federal Law No. 208-FZ on Joint Stock Companies dated 26 December 1995, and on 17 April 2019 LLC MegaFon Finance notified the Company of its intention to purchase the remaining ordinary shares from the Company's shareholders. The squeeze-out price is RUB 659.26 per ordinary share and will be paid in cash to the holders of the ordinary shares who are the shareholders as of 3 June 2019. Payment of the squeeze-out price is expected to be made within no more than 25 days of such date.» *Financial results (In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *Q1 2019* *Q1 2018* *Q1 *Q1 2019* *Q1 2019/ 2019/ Q1 2018* Q1 2018* Revenue 80,128 76,459 4.8% 80,128 4.8% Wireless 66,325 64,388 3.0% 66,325 3.0% Services Including 25,132 23,241 8.1% 25,132 8.1% data revenue Wireline 6,441 6,451 (0.2%) 6,441 (0.2%) Services Sales of 7,362 5,620 31.0% 7,362 31.0% equipment & accessori es OIBDA 35,226 30,566 15.2% 30,189 (1.2%) OIBDA 44.0% 40.0% 4.0 37.7% (2.3 p.p.) Margin p.p. Net 2,187 6,037 (63.8%) 3,036 (49.7%) Profit Net 2.7% 7.9% (5.2 3.8% (4.1 p.p.) Profit p.p.) Margin CAPEX 7,963 8,491 (6.2%) 7,963 (6.2%) CAPEX / 9.9% 11.1% (1.2 9.9% (1.2 p.p.) Revenue p.p.) *Financial results, Russia only*[6] *(In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *Q1 2019* *Q1 2018* *Q1 *Q1 2019* *Q1 2019/ 2019/ Q1 2018* Q1 2018* Revenue 78,855 75,370 4.6% 78,855 4.6% Wireless 65,062 63,308 2.8% 65,062 2.8% Services Including 24,560 22,802 7.7% 24,560 7.7% data revenue Wireline 6,432 6,443 (0.2%) 6,432 (0.2%) Services Sales of 7,361 5,619 31.0% 7,361 31.0% equipment & accessori es OIBDA 34,536 30,270 14.1% 29,541 (2.4%) OIBDA 43.8% 40.2% 3.6 37.5% (2.7 p.p.) Margin p.p. Net 2,375 6,363 (62.7%) 3,224 (49.3%) Profit Net 3.0% 8.4% (5.4 4.1% (4.3 p.p.) Profit p.p.) Margin *Revenue* Total revenue in Q1 2019 increased by 4.8% y-o-y to RUB 80,128 million. Revenue from Russia remained the major component, accounting for over 98.4% of total revenue. In Q1 2019 our wireless revenue, including data revenue, increased by 3.0% y-o-y to RUB 66,325 million. Data revenue was up 8.1% y-o-y to RUB 25,132 million. The reason for both increases is the continued growth in data consumption in the market generally and our efforts to capitalise on this trend by providing more attractive product offerings such as innovative tariffs, including the upgraded "Vklyuchaisya! 3.0" ("Connect! 3.0") tariff, as well as promoting various initiatives such as "Buy one Samsung smartphone get another one free", and "Gigateka" and other bundled offerings which result in more subscriptions to our data-consuming services. Our revenue from VAS-services such as mobile finance services, MegaFon TV and other digital products increased by 14.2% y-o-y in Q1 2019 due to marketing initiatives and also selected repricing of services undertaken late in 2018 and in Q1 2019 as a result of market analysis which we conducted. In Q1 2019 wireline service revenue remained basically stable, decreasing only slightly by 0.2% y-o-y to RUB 6,441 million. Revenue from sales of equipment and accessories in Q1 2019 increased by 31.0% y-o-y to RUB 7,362 million as a result of our successful efforts in streamlining our distribution network as well as an increase in sales of new Samsung and Apple smartphones during the quarter. *OIBDA and OIBDA Margin* OIBDA in Q1 2019 increased by 15.2% y-o-y to RUB 35,226 million, while OIBDA Margin increased by 4.0 p.p. y o-y to 44.0%. These increases include the positive impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 which amounted to RUB 5,037 million. Organic OIBDA in Q1 2019 decreased by 1.2% y-o-y to RUB 30,189 million, and the organic OIBDA Margin in Q1 2019 showed a decrease of 2.3 p.p. y-o-y to 37.7%. While revenue in Q1 2019 increased by 4.8% y-o-y, this was largely offset by growth in low-margin sales of equipment and accessories, higher advertising expenses linked to promoting our marketing initiatives, and higher personnel costs resulting from increases in the number of skilled employees being hired to pursue our digital development agenda. *Net Profit* Net Profit in Q1 2019 decreased by 63.8% y-o-y to RUB 2,187 million. Eliminating the negative impact of IFRS 16 in the amount of RUB 849 million, organic Net Profit decreased by 49.7% y-o-y to RUB 3,036 million. The major reason for the decrease in either case was a 33.0% increase in finance costs[7] resulting from our taking on additional financing in order to complete the Tender Offer for shares and GDRs completed in September 2018 as well as the Mandatory Tender Offer completed in Q1 2019. *CAPEX* CAPEX in Q1 2019 decreased by 6.2% to RUB 7,963 million, mainly because CAPEX in Q1 2018 included the significant cost of our major billing platform development project which was then still under way. The major investment projects in Q1 2019 included the continued roll-out of LTE and LTE-Advanced coverage and investment in equipment required to comply with the Yarovaya (data storage) law. *Free Cash Flow to Shareholders*[8] Free cash flow to shareholders in Q1 2019 increased by RUB 12,218 million to RUB 12,065 million. The increases in either case resulted from an increase in operating cash flows and lower CAPEX payments this year. *Net Debt*8 Net debt increased by 23.4% from RUB 294,318 million as of 31 December 2018 to RUB 363,294 million as of 31 March 2019 due to the additional financing taken on for purposes of the Mandatory Tender Offer. Our Net debt/OIBDA ratio was 2.94x. *EPS* Basic and diluted EPS decreased from RUB 10 per share for Q1 2018 to RUB 5 per share for Q1 2019, in line with the decrease in Net Profit. *New accounting standard* Starting from 1 January 2019 we adopted the new accounting standard IFRS 16 'Leases'. The standard requires lessees to present right-of-use assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for all leases (with limited exceptions). As a result of this our operating expenses for Q1 2019 decreased by RUB 5,037 million, while our finance costs and depreciation increased - all of which decreased our Net Profit by RUB 849 million in Q1 2019, net of tax. On transitioning to IFRS 16 we recognised a right-of-use asset and a lease liability in respect of our operating leases - both in the amount of RUB 88,679 million as at 1 January 2019. The Company continues to fine tune its information systems to streamline the accounting for leases under IFRS 16. The effects of transition to IFRS 16 are unaudited and certain management estimates and calculations may be subject to change up till the issuance of the Company's 2019 annual financial statements. *Wireless subscribers in Russia as of* *31 March 2019* *31 March 2018* * Change* Number of wireless 75,301 74,541 1.0% subscribers (K) _of which data service 33,786 30,914 9.3% users (K)_ Share of data service 44.9% 41.5% 3.4 p.p. users Our Russian wireless subscriber base increased by 1.0% y-o-y to 75.3 million as of 31 March 2019 driven by a 9.3% y-o-y increase (to 33.8 million ) in our data service user base in Russia which is the result of our successful efforts in attracting data-using clients via targeted marketing initiatives such as "Buy one Samsung smartphone get another one free" and "Gigateka", as well as development of "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") tariff. Accordingly, our share of data service users continued to grow and reached 44.9% of the overall subscriber base in Russia. *Data operating indicators* * Q1 2019 * * Q1 2018 * *Q1 2019/ * * Q1 2018 * ARPDU (RUB) 246 246 0.0% DSU (MB) 10,916 8,557 27.6% In Q1 2019 ARPDU remained at the same level as last year in the amount of RUB 246.

