TOKYO, May 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - April 2019 Summary- Domestic Production: Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019- 99.0% year-on-yearOverseas Production- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2019- 108.8% year-on-yearTotal Production- First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since January, 2019- 104.0% year-on-yearDomestic Sales- First monthly year-on-year increase in two months since February, 2019- 126.6% year-on-yearExports- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019- 91.7% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia (52,551 units: 108.2% year-on-year)ExportsAsia (909 units: 115.9% year-on-year)North America (9,043 units: 89.4% year-on-year)Europe (10,400 units: 103.4% year-on-year)About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.