

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L) reported that its preliminary profit before tax for year ended 31st March 2019 increased to 488 million pounds from 320 million pounds last year. The company proposed a 7% increase in the ordinary dividend for the full year.



For 2019/20, the company projects growth in operating performance at constant rates to be within its medium term guidance of mid to high single digit growth.



At current foreign exchange rates, translational foreign exchange movements for the year ending 31st March 2020 are expected to adversely impact sales and underlying operating profit by 6 million pounds and 2 million pounds respectively.



The company reported that its profit for year ended 31st March 2019 grew to 413 million pounds or 214.6 pence per share from 298 million pounds or 155.0 pence per share in the previous year.



Underlying profit before tax was 523 million pounds up from 486 million pounds in the prior year.



Annual revenue grew to 10.75 billion pounds from 10.27 billion pounds last year.



The board has recommended an increase of 7% in the final dividend to 62.25 pence per share. Together with the interim dividend of 23.25 pence per share this gives a total ordinary dividend for the year ended 31st March 2019 of 85.5 pence per share, compared to 80.0 pence per share paid in 2017/18. The final dividend will be paid to shareholders on 6th August 2019, with an ex dividend date of 6th June 2019.



