Trade war fears persist, with analysts now expecting that the United States and Beijing will use the upcoming G20 meeting in Japan to begin negotiating again over trade. The G20 meeting is set for June 28-29 in Japan.



Italian budget concerns also remained on investors' radar. The European Commission wrote on Wednesday to the Italian government asking it to explain its lack of progress in reducing debt.



Italy's populist government is accused of exposing the bloc to financial problems by flouting budget discipline and reversing unpopular economic reforms.



Asian markets followed Wall Street lower, a day after Chinese newspapers reported that Beijing could use rare earths to strike back at Washington.



The U.S. dollar hovered near a two-year high amid high risk aversion after yields on German benchmark debt approached record lows.



The dollar was also underpinned by weakness in the euro after a European Central Bank policymaker remarked that the central bank is set to discuss methods to help counter a slowdown in the economy and provide the details of new TLTRO operations at the meeting in June.



Oil gained ground after the API report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories that exceeded analyst expectations.



On the data front, U.K. car production logged a sharp contraction of 44.5 percent year-on-year in April as Brexit shutdown strike, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a report.



It's going to be a busy day on the U.S. economic calendar, with reports on weekly jobless claims, pending home sales and a revised reading on first quarter GDP due later in the day.



U.S. stocks fell overnight after Huawei filed a legal motion challenging a U.S. government ban on its equipment.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent to hit its lowest closing level in well over three months, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively to end the session at over two-month closing lows.



European markets tumbled on Wednesday amid a slump in bond yields on concerns the U.S. and China dispute could escalate into a full-fledged trade war. Fears of a coming political battle between Italy and the EU as well as a batch of disappointing euro zone economic data added to the woes.



The pan European Stoxx 600 plunged 1.4 percent. The German DAX lost 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.2 percent.



