Consultus Celebrates '25 Years of Leadership in Energy and Utilities'

LEICESTER, England, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consultus International Group Limited is celebrating a quarter-century of providing clients with an industry-leading transparent approach to buying and managing essential business utilities.

This anniversary comes at a time when Consultus is continuing its international expansion, including potential new offices in Japan and Australia, and rolling out a market leading 'Energy Resilience' program. This focuses on Alternative Energy Generation and opportunities presented by the private wire revolution.

"Every day, we help organisations to reduce costs, optimise their operations, comply with increasingly strict legislation, and to work more profitably," says David Peake, Chief Operating Officer.

"We've succeeded thanks to the trust and support of our clients. What has always made our company stand out is an unshakeable commitment to openness and transparency, an ethical approach that underpins our reputation as a trustworthy third party intermediary. Our clients know that we will do what we say we'll do, to consistently deliver business advantage. Energy Resilience is the latest example: helping clients protect their operations from market volatility and rising prices."

Established in 1994, Consultus is an international group focused on providing advice, buying services, market insight and management for Business Energy (electricity and gas) and Business Water, in national utility markets and cross-border.

Headquartered in Leicester since the company was founded, Consultus today has extensive operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific. Group companies include Consultus International UK (The Energy Brokers) Limited, Consultus (PEMXQ) Limited, Consultus Worldwide Limited, Consultus Water Limited, and Consultus Assured Energy Limited.

According to energy market analysts Cornwall Insight (2018), Consultus is the industry's only UK consultancy that is 100 percent transparent. It also has a customer retention rate of more than 96 percent.

Company highlights from the past 25 years include:

55% of client relationships are longer than 10 years

Managing £1 billion combined client portfolio

Placing 13 Terawatts of energy with suppliers

Providing clients with annual 40 percent savings on supplier management fees

Providing £2 million saving to flexible energy clients

Second highest switcher of water supplies in the industry

Energy Resilience projects delivering up to 25 percent annual savings

CHP (combined heat and power) projects delivering 40 percent annual savings

1-4 percent annual spend savings achieved through expert bill Validation

More than £10m in client savings identified via historic bill validation

52 percent annual savings on Meter Operator (MOP) contracts

David Peake says, "Our transparency and open book policy have been constant for over 20 years. During that time, our innovative risk and buying strategies mean we have, on behalf of our clients, outperformed the market by up to 35 percent. Today, we're continuing to invest heavily in R&D, our systems and people-all with a focus on delivering even more for our clients."

