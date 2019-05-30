

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year ended 30 March 2019 dropped to 17.0 million pounds or 16.5 pence per share from 93.6 million pounds or 91.0 pence per share in the previous year, due to the impact of the gain on the change in indexation methodology on the pension scheme in fiscal year 2018 and additional exceptional charges in fiscal year 2019.



De La Rue also said that Martin Sutherland will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company, and he will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer until his successor is in place in order to assist an orderly succession.



Meanwhile, the company expects operating profit for fiscal year 2020 to be somewhat lower than the current year.



The company reported that profit before taxation for fiscal year ended 30 March 2019 dropped to 25.5 million pounds from 113.6 million pounds in the prior year.



Basic Adjusted earnings per share excluding paper was up 12% at 42.9 pence compared to the prior year figure of 38.2 pence.



Group revenue grew by 12% to 516.6 million pounds excluding paper from last year, while it grew by 14% to 564.8 6 million pounds on a reported basis.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 16.7 pence per share, which was same with last year. This, together with the 8.3 pence paid in January 2019, would make a full year dividend of 25.0 pence per share. Subject to shareholders' approval, the final dividend will be paid on 2 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 5 July 2019.



