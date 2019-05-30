MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30-May-2019 / 09:41 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | May 30, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (May 30, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit". On May 29, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share in the charter capital. Name of the Date Share in Ordinary Share in Ordinary member of the of the shares the shares Management change charter stake charter stake Board capital before capital after before change after change change change Zhavoronkova May 28 0.001472% 0.001472% 0.003089% 0.003089% Elena , 2019 Yurievna Milinova May 0.000599% 0.000599% 0.007068% 0.007068% Elena 28, Mikhailovna 2019 Knyazeva May 0.000098% 0.000098% 0.003332% 0.003332% Tatyana 28, Vladimirovna 2019 Sorokin May 0.001962% 0.001962% 0.018135% 0.018135% Vladimir 28, Leonidovich 2019 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) ?) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" ?) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,659 1,648 ?) Price Aggregated volume 3,659 1,648 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price ?) Date of the transaction May 28, 2019 ?) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Milinova Elena Mikhailovna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) ?) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" ?) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,659 6,593 ?) Price Aggregated volume 3,659 6,593 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price ?) Date of the transaction May 28, 2019 ?) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Knyazeva Tatyana Vladimirovna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) ?) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" ?) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,659 3,296 ?) Price Aggregated volume 3,659 3,296 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price ?) Date of the transaction May 28, 2019 ?) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) ?) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" ?) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,659 16,482 ?) Price Aggregated volume 3,659 16,482 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price ?) Date of the transaction May 28, 2019 ?) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2019 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)