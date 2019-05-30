Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, May 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2019.Production in Japan for the month of April 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since February 2019).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months (since November 2018), setting an all-time record for the month of April. This includes record high production for the month of April in Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since January 2019), setting an all-time record for the month of April.Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of April 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since February 2019).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since January 2019).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since February 2019).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFit was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of April 2019 with sales of 6,777 units. Freed was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 6,304 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of April 2019 with sales of 19,396 units. N-WGN was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 3,929 units.Total exports from Japan in April 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since February 2019).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.