

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported an underlying growth of 11% in adjusted operating profit for the 6 months ended 31 March 2019 which reflects increase in Consumer Media profit and reduced Corporate Costs. Looking forward, the Group said its outlook is in line with market expectations and guidance for the full year remains broadly unchanged.



For the first-half, pretax profit was 50.4 million pounds compared to 113.4 million pounds, while earnings per share from continuing operations was 12.7 pence compared to 31.8 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 100 million pounds with growth of 19% on an underlying basis. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 22.2 pence compared to 24.1 pence, reflecting ZPG Plc disposal and tax normalisation.



First-half revenue was 724 million pounds compared to 746 million pounds, prior year. Underlying growth in revenue was 1% for the period which reflects growth from EdTech, Events and Exhibitions and Consumer Media and stable revenues from Insurance Risk, Property Information and Energy Information.



Paul Zwillenberg, CEO, said: 'DMGT delivered a good performance in the first half of the year, achieving underlying growth in revenue, cash generation and profit. Consumer Media delivered a particularly strong performance and we saw continued growth in our B2B portfolio.'



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 7.3 pence per ordinary and 'A' ordinary non-voting share which will be paid on 28 June 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 June 2019.



