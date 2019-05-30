Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Directorate Change
London, May 29
Director Change
The Board of Anglian Water Services Limited (the "Company"), the parent Company of Anglian Water Services Financing plc, announces that Scott Longhurst, will step down as an Executive Director of the Company during the current financial year, at a date to be determined. He will be replaced by Steve Buck, who will join the Group as Chief Financial Officer designate on 31 May 2019 and will be formally appointed to the Board following a thorough induction and handover.
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63