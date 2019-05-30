Skechers has been named the official footwear sponsor of the European Solheim Cup Team for the 2019 tournament in Gleneagles, Scotland. At the heart of this partnership is a special Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2 Solheim Cup colorway that will be exclusively worn by a selection of Team Europe women. In addition, caddies, coaches, and officials will be outfitted in Skechers footwear at the September tournament.

"It's a pleasure to partner once again with the European Solheim Cup Team," said Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of Skechers S.à.r.l. "From the pros winning tournaments in Skechers GO GOLF to the casual players who wear our award-winning footwear on the course, golfers everywhere have come to love the innovative designs and unparalleled comfort we deliver in every pair. We're confident that competing in Skechers GO GOLF will help the European women play their best game."

"We are delighted to join with Skechers as our Official Footwear Partner for the 2019 European Solheim Cup team," said European Solheim Cup director Polly Clark. "The styling, performance and comfort the brand offers made the selection process an easy one."

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew said: "I love to wear Skechers GO Golf as the footwear is so comfortable, which is especially important at The Solheim Cup, where the players can walk up to five rounds in three days. I know that the shoes will perform in all conditions and that the players will be able to focus totally on their games."

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers Performance GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand's award-winning running, walking and training collections. The Skechers Performance GO GOLF apparel line offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.

The roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF on tour includes Colin Montgomerie, Russell Knox, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Wesley Bryan, and Billy Andrade. Skechers Performance GO GOLF is available at select Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

