Cymulate Boosts its Full Kill Chain BAS Platform With New APT Simulation to ID Gaps in Network Defenses

Most comprehensive industry platform offering tests for all attack vectors simultaneously to be showcased at Infosecurity Europe 2019

RISHON LEZION, Israel, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate, the most comprehensive, on-demand SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, announced the launch of its new Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) simulation, to be showcased at Infosecurity Europe 2019, London, 4-6 June 2019.

The new simulation vector enables companies to simulate a full-scale APT attack on their network with a click of a button, challenging security control mechanisms through the entire cyber kill chain, from pre-exploitation (Reconnaissance, Weaponization and Delivery) into exploitation, and even post-exploitation activities such as Command and Control (C&C) communication and data exfiltration.

The APT simulation vector also tests security controls against the very latest threats circulating in the wild. According to Cymulate's Research Laboratory, 67% of these threats pose an immediate risk to organizations. Over 200 companies worldwide across 11 different industries took part in the research, revealing energy, consulting and airline verticals as being the least prepared for immediate threats.

Simulations of high profile variants, performed since the beginning of 2019, showed that:

40% of organizations were at risk from the Dridex Trojan

26% of organizations were at risk from an Emotet variant that serves the Trickbot malware

38% of organizations were at risk from malware launched by the North Korean group Hidden Cobra

33% of organizations were at risk from the Ryuk ransomware

Unlike rival solutions, Cymulate's Full Kill-Chain APT simulation vector is comprehensive and highly customizable, providing a sweeping overview of potential exposures including email, web gateway, phishing, endpoint, lateral movements and data exfiltration. The platform also uses unique algorithms to predict potential future APT attacks, and proactively simulating them to offer appropriate detection and mitigation insights.

"Cymulate's APT Simulation vector is the most thorough means to measure a company's true security posture, which is vital when hackers are probing for security gaps and adapting to new defenses continuously," said Eyal Wachsman, Cymulate's co-founder and CEO. "For that reason, the Full Kill-Chain APT Simulation vector enables a full campaign of a cyber-attack kill chain to be simulated, just as it would be done by a real hacker, making this a critical tool in every security team's arsenal."

Cymulate's SaaS-based platform enables organizations to automatically assess and improve their overall security posture in minutes by continuously testing defenses against variety of attack vectors and APT attack configurations. Simulations, which can be run on-demand, or scheduled to run every day, week or month, provide specific actionable insights and data on where the company is vulnerable and how to amend the security gaps.

Cymulate was founded in June 2016 by cybersecurity veterans Eyal Wachsman and Avihai Ben-Yossef, alongside Eyal Gruner, a serial entrepreneur and investor in cybersecurity startups. Cymulate is successfully active, supporting customers with its technology across all industry verticals, with customers in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Cymulate has won a slew of accolades in recent months including the "Cutting Edge" award at the Infosec Awards 2019 in the Breach Attack and Simulation (BAS) category, and a Silver Award from the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Product category. Most recently, Cymulate received an Award for Tech Startup of the Year (Software) at The Stevies, the 17th Annual American Business Awards.

Cymulate is exhibiting on booth H-60 at Infosecurity Europe, Olympia, London on 4-6 June 2019. Book your appointment here .

About Cymulate

Cymulate is a SaaS-based breach and attack simulation platform that makes it simple to know and optimize your security posture any time, all the time and empowers companies to safeguard their business-critical assets. With just a few clicks, Cymulate challenges your security controls by initiating thousands of attack simulations, showing you exactly where you're exposed and how to fix it - making security continuous, fast and part of every-day activities.