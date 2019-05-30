

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday, tracking overnight declines in the U.S. and European markets as investors fretted about trade war tensions, slowing global growth and uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union.



Chinese shares fell after a senior Chinese diplomat said that provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism', ramping up the rhetoric against Washington.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index eased 8.89 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 2,905.81 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.44 percent at 27,114.88.



Japanese shares hit a 3-1/2-month low as trade war fears continued to weigh on sentiment. The Nikkei average dropped 60.84 points or 0.29 percent to 20,942.53, its lowest level since mid-February. The broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent lower at 1,531.98, its lowest closing level since Jan. 11.



Investors offloaded defensive shares, with Astellas Pharma, Kikkoman and Kagome all falling over 4 percent. Heavyweight Fast Retailing declined 1.6 percent and Softbank Group gave up 1.3 percent, while Fanuc advanced 1.7 percent.



Australian markets followed global peers lower as renewed concerns over the U.S.-Sino trade war pulled down commodity prices. Also weighing on sentiment, Fitch Ratings said that Australia's GDP growth will slow to a decade low in 2019.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 47.90 points or 0.74 percent to 6,392.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 47.40 points or 0.73 percent at 6,489.20.



Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 2-4 percent while energy stocks such as Santos, Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum dropped 1-2 percent.



In economic releases, Australia's building approvals declined by seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent sequentially in April, official data showed. Economists expected approvals to remain flat for the month.



Another report showed that the country's private capital expenditure declined 1.7 percent in the March quarter from the previous quarter, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent.



Seoul stocks closed notably higher as foreign investors snapped their four-day selling spree. The benchmark Kospi climbed 15.48 points or 0.77 percent to 2,038.80. Both Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics rose around 1.8 percent.



New Zealand shares fell, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 24.49 points or 0.24 percent at 10,071.98. Fonterra Co-operative Group tumbled 2.5 percent to hit a record low after the dairy giant said total New Zealand milk production fell 10 percent in April from last year.



In economic news, New Zealand's Labour coalition government has unveiled its 'world-first' wellbeing budget, with priorities focused on tackling the long-term challenges facing the country.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand expressed concern over high indebtedness of households and dairy farms, and maintained its loan-to-value ratio setting unchanged despite a cooling property market.



A government report showed that the total number of building permits issued in New Zealand fell a seasonally adjusted 7.9 percent sequentially in March.



Markets in Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for public holidays. India's Sensex was rising 0.8 percent ahead of PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later in the day.



U.S. stocks fell overnight amid concerns China may seek to weaponize its dominance in rare earth minerals.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent to hit its lowest closing level in well over three months. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively to end the session at over two-month closing lows.



