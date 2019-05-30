Busy First Quarter for OASIS Group - Passes 40th Acquisition Milestone

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe, has had a busy first quarter of 2019.

OASIS strengthened its foothold within the UK market through the acquisitions of two further Box-it UK Limited franchises and Store-Rite Limited located in Denny, Scotland.

In January, OASIS acquired Dewsbury-located Box-it Yorkshire, adding a new region to its comprehensive UK network. In February, OASIS acquired Northampton located Box-it South Midlands strengthening OASIS' presence in the Midlands region. The Team Members and Clients of these businesses are most welcome additions for OASIS.

In late January, OASIS Group completed its 40th acquisition with the acquisition of Store-Rite Limited. Store-Rite was founded in 2007 by the Morrison family and has grown servicing clients across a variety of industries in Scotland from its base in Denny.

"We have acquired businesses that share our commitment for service delivery and client care. We are particularly proud to have completed our 40th acquisition and would like to welcome Clients and Team Members to OASIS. OASIS strives to be the trusted RIM provider of choice for our Clients with excellence in service, innovation and continuous improvement our key deliverables to clients," stated Espen Halvorsen, Interim Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group

These transactions mark a total of 41 successful acquisitions for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU. Employing 650 team members and providing services to over 8,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. For the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. www.OASISGroup.com

Media Contact:

Jade Miles

Group Marketing Manager

jmiles@oasisgroup.com

+44-1962-830-200

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650664/OASIS_Group_Logo.jpg