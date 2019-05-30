

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales rose at a faster rate for the second straight month in April, driven by a sharp acceleration in grocery sales growth, preliminary data from the statistical office Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles trade, rose 8.2 percent year-on-year following a 5.5 percent increase in March. In February, sales grew 5.3 percent.



Grocery sales growth surged to 7 percent in April from 1 percent in March. This was partly due to the very low reference base of April 2018 and the discount campaigns in April, the agency said.



Stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sales logged above-average growth in sales.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales remained almost flat in April.



In the January to April period, retail sales rose 6.0 percent from a year ago.



