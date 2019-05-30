

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's producer prices rose in April, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in April.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew by 6.9 percent, while those for manufacturing, and mining and quarrying industry grew by 3.5 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices rose 4.0 percent annually in April and non-domestic market prices surged 4.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in April



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX