

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's import price inflation slowed in April after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The import price index climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in April , after a 1.4 percent rise in March.



Among the main sectors, energy prices surged 6.7 percent annually in April. The price index for capital goods and intermediate goods rose by 1.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Prices of consumer goods declined by 0.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 0.3 percent in April, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX