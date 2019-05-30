Shikun & Binui Reports Strong First Quarter With Improvement Across all Operational Parameters

An increase of 10% in revenues to NIS 1.5 billion

A jump in net profit to NIS 519 million

Improving gross margin: 15.9% in the quarter, compared with 11.5% in Q1 last year

A strong operating cash flow of NIS 270 million

The Board of Directors decided on the distribution of a dividend of NIS 60 million

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2019.

Tamir Cohen, Chairman of Shikun & Binui: "Shikun & Binui over the years has made ADO a leading company in the real estate market in Berlin, and has managed to realize its successful holdings and generate huge profits. These profits are now invested in new growth engines, of which their initial fruits are already visible in the Company's operations, and will continue to grow in the quarters and years ahead."

Moshe Lahmani, outgoing CEO of Shikun & Binui: "The impressive profit Shikun & Binui presents in the first quarter of 2019 is a continuation of the Company's financial strength over time, which will continue to accompany it for the years ahead."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

Revenues for the quarter totaled NIS 1.5 billion , an increase of 9.7% compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The increase is mainly due to real estate activity in Eastern Europe and Solel Boneh's activity in Israel .

for the quarter totaled , an increase of 9.7% compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The increase is mainly due to real estate activity in and Solel Boneh's activity in . The gross margin is 15.9%, compared with 11.5% in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit for the period amounted to NIS 236 million , compared to NIS 156 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in the gross profit and margin was mainly due to the improvement in activity in a number of projects in Africa , alongside strong results in real estate activity in Eastern Europe .

is 15.9%, compared with 11.5% in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit for the period amounted to , compared to in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in the gross profit and margin was mainly due to the improvement in activity in a number of projects in , alongside strong results in real estate activity in . Net profit totaled NIS 520 million , compared with NIS 27 million in the same quarter last year.

totaled , compared with in the same quarter last year. Cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter totaled NIS 270 million , compared with a negative cash flow of NIS 670 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The strong cash flow was mainly due to an increase in collections at Solel Boneh

CONSTRUCTION

Solel Boneh: Significant volume of new projects won since the beginning of the year, alongside an increase in the scope of execution

Total wins of new projects from the beginning of the year until the report date, amounted to approximately NIS 1.8 billion , including winning a project for the construction of Highway 60 interchange (at NIS 520 million ), establishment of a campus in Jerusalem (at NIS 700 million ), and more.

, including winning a project for the construction of Highway 60 interchange (at ), establishment of a campus in (at ), and more. There was an increase in the scope of execution in the Tel Aviv light rail project, mainly at the stations: Abba Hillel, King Shaul and Arlosoroff.

SBI - International Building and Infrastructure Contracting Activities (excluding the US): significant improvement in profitability

A significant improvement in the gross margin , which reached 18.7% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 4% in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in profitability was mainly due to the projects in Nigeria , the reaching of an agreement with the buyer of the project in Kenya , and the project for the construction of the airport in Uganda .

, which reached 18.7% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 4% in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in profitability was mainly due to the projects in , the reaching of an agreement with the buyer of the project in , and the project for the construction of the airport in . The toll road project in Colombia : Due to the delays in the agreement, the financing provider to the project decided to stop the continuation of the debt transfer until Sections 1, 2 and 3 were handed over, and reached an agreement regarding the continuation of work in sections 4 and 5 (in which the work was suspended due to a force majeure). The financing providers to the project are in discussions to accept a waiver and an arrangement for the continued financing, and in view of the above, an appropriate provision was included in the financial statements.

US Building and Infrastructure Contracting Activities: Continued expansion of operations and implementation of the expansion strategy in the US

Completion of the acquisition of Infrastructure and Construction Contracting in the United States - as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in the United States . The company engages in the field of civil infrastructure contracting, with an emphasis on bridges, transportation infrastructure and ongoing work.

- as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in . The company engages in the field of civil infrastructure contracting, with an emphasis on bridges, transportation infrastructure and ongoing work. A delay in the construction of toll roads in Texas led to a decrease in revenues for the quarter compared to the corresponding quarter, last year.

Development of the Backlog amounting to NIS 13 billion as of March 31, 2019* (in NIS millions)

*The backlog as of March 31, 2019 does not include additional construction projects which total NIS 1 billion that the Company won, up to or after the reporting date. These include the Bezalel campus in the amount of NIS 330 million, the S1 infrastructure project totaling NIS 220 million, The Rosemary interchange, Highway 60, totaling NIS 150 million, etc., and excluding the execution of those projects carried out during the period up to the date of this report. In addition, the relative decrease in the orders backlog from December 31, 2017 onwards is attributed, among other things, to the effects of the early adoption of IFRS 15.

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In the first quarter of 2019, sales of apartments totaled approximately 786 housing units (in 100% terms) in the amount of approximately NIS 919 million, of which 591 residential units were in Israel and 195 residential units were in Europe.

Additional data regarding the Company's sale of apartments (signed contracts) during the first quarter of 2019 :



Apartment Units Under Company Management Including Partner Share Consolidated Companies Companies Under Joint Control Israel





Sales (NIS millions) 809 766 - Number of apartment sale contracts signed 591 578 - Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 1,369 1,325 - Europe





Sales (NIS millions) 110 71 14 Number of apartment sale contracts signed 195 144 14 Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 565 496 1,022

Data regarding delivery of apartments to customers during the first quarter of 2019:



Consolidated Projects Projects Under Joint Control Europe



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 121 1 Number of units delivered 235 1 Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands) 516 1,866

Real Estate Initiatives in Israel: Significant Increase in the Number of Transactions Signed During the First Quarter in the Or Yam project

During the first quarter, deals were signed for the sale of 578 residential units totaling NIS 766 million , following the success of the Or Yam project.

RED: Real Estate Activities Internationally: Significant increase in revenues and profit following the occupancy of 265 housing units in the quarter

Revenues for the first quarter totaled NIS 145 million , an increase of NIS 127 million compared to the corresponding quarter, as a result of the occupancy of 265 apartments, mainly in Warsaw (120 units), Belgrade (84 units), Prague and Bucharest (61 units).

, an increase of compared to the corresponding quarter, as a result of the occupancy of 265 apartments, mainly in (120 units), (84 units), and (61 units). Gross profit for the quarter amounted to NIS 35 million compared to NIS 3 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

PROJECTS & IGAs (INCOME GENERATING ASSETS)

Successful Realization of most of the Group's shares in ADO

The Company completed four transactions for the sale of 30% of ADO Group, for a total consideration of NIS 720 million. As a result, it recorded a pre-tax profit of NIS 476 million, as well as a revaluation of the balance of the investment in ADO Group (7.5%) of NIS 109 million.

In April, all the approvals required to operate the Ashalim project were received

The project is for 121 megawatts, for an operating period ending in 2043.

Road 6 Operating Company Transaction

Subsequent to the date of the current report, it is reported that Keystone REIT (Ltd.) entered into an agreement with regard to the purchase of the operating company (Derech Eretz) from third parties, with part of the holdings being transferred to the Company.

Insofar as the transactions and agreements are executed, the Company is expected to gain control of the operating companies and record an estimated profit of NIS 100 million as a result of revaluation of the investment.

Continued Implementation of steps to reduce leverage

The Company's financial debt as of March 31, 2019 was NIS 8,125 million, compared with a financial debt of NIS 8,410 million as of December 31, 2018. In addition, after the balance sheet date, the Company repaid a further NIS 260 million of debt.

The net financial debt excluding non-recourse debt and excluding liabilities in respect of leasing amounted to NIS 3,164 million at the end of the quarter, compared with NIS 3,980 million at the end of 2018.

On May 26, 2019, following the approval of the remuneration committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, the General Meeting approved the Company's engagement with regard to the terms of service and employment of Mr. Lapidot as CEO of the Company.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Tamir Cohen, Chairman of Shikun & Binui: "In the first quarter of 2019, the Group presented an improvement in all operational parameters. Our improvement resulted from increased activity in a variety of projects and improved profitability, but also from the significant deal for the sale of most of the Group's holdings in ADO. Over the years, Shikun & Binui has made ADO a leader in the real estate market in Berlin, and has managed to realize its successful holdings and generate a large profit. These profits are now invested in new growth engines, of which their initial fruits are already visible in the Company's operations, and will continue to grow in the quarters and years ahead. We continue to move forward in Africa, continue to expand in North America, and we will take this momentum to other areas of our activity."

Moshe Lahmani, outgoing CEO of Shikun & Binui: "The impressive profit which Shikun & Binui presents in the first quarter of 2019 is a continuation of the Company's long-term financial strength, which will continue to accompany it in the years ahead. The good results of the past year enable us to meet the challenges of the future, ready and firm. The various business units presented excellent results on all levels of activity. Our financial strength is a product of being conservative in the realizing assets and in the financial management of the Group. I leave behind a strong and quality organization with excellent employees and managers, and feel proud to leave against a background of such impressive results."

INVESTORS CONFERENCE CALL

Shikun & Binui will host a conference call on May 30, 2019 starting at 9am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Management will also be available to answer investor's questions, after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers:

US: 1-888-668-9141

UK: 0-800-917-5108

Israel: 03-918-0610

International: +972-3-918-0610

At: 9am Eastern Time, 6am Pacific Time, 2pm UK Time, 4pm Israel Time

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on the company's website at http://en.shikunbinui.co.il/ beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT THE SHIKUN & BINUI GROUP

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter - "the Company") full report. The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated. This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.

It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers. An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at































Mar-31 Mar-31 Dec-31



2019 2018 2018



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

2,929,252 1,635,240 2,491,867 Bank deposits

680,429 547,568 781,879 Short-term loans and investments

149,895 73,193 129,150 Short-term loans to investee companies

13,340 4,959 25,001 Trade receivables - accrued income

2,756,319 2,759,388 2,830,251 Inventory of buildings held for sale

1,510,685 1,541,471 1,587,147 Receivables and debit balances

473,825 489,128 497,394 Other investments, including derivatives

617,204 322,507 376,642 Current tax assets

45,160 22,571 39,287 Inventory

155,681 196,427 160,518 Assets classified as held for sale

384,389 654,472 716,062 Total current assets

9,716,179 8,246,924 9,635,198









Receivables and contract assets







in respect of concession arrangements

1,155,885 657,291 1,065,753 Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

978,715 807,212 938,127 Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

696,807 664,846 705,172 Investment property, net

926,985 865,211 862,282 Land rights

13,423 13,248 13,422 Receivables, loans and deposits

207,542 507,036 211,766 Investments in equity-accounted investees

437,381 634,538 403,773 Loans to investee companies

1,148,927 501,524 1,099,937 Deferred tax assets

156,859 202,716 299,144 Property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 1,343,512 942,471 1,076,317 Intangible assets, net

372,464 292,392 364,911 Total non-current assets

7,438,500 6,088,485 7,040,604









Total assets

17,154,679 14,335,409 16,675,802











Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at (cont'd)

















































Mar-31 Mar-31 Dec-31



2019 2018 2018



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Liabilities







Short-term credit from banks and others

1,367,280 1,164,185 1,529,542 Subcontractors and trade payables

1,604,975 1,331,316 1,657,591 Short-term employee benefits

173,736 138,608 160,792 Payables and credit balances including derivatives

618,176 555,752 638,652 Current tax liabilities

97,047 104,330 84,623 Provisions

163,906 259,963 172,364 Payables - customer work orders

1,426,460 1,471,982 1,483,675 Advances received from customers

495,048 408,484 323,684 Liabilities classified as held for sale

362,173 381,290 360,954 Total current liabilities

6,308,801 5,815,910 6,411,877









Liabilities to banks and others

3,356,830 2,629,407 3,200,074 Debentures

3,676,838 3,434,637 3,680,283 Employee benefits

44,554 50,907 46,130 Deferred tax liabilities

114,668 115,939 119,665 Provisions

241,172 104,003 260,418 Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment







and deferred credit balance in investee companies

125,721 54,704 97,408 Total non-current liabilities

7,559,783 6,389,597 7,403,978









Total liabilities

13,868,584 12,205,507 13,815,855









Equity







Total equity attributable to owners







of the Company

2,951,978 1,861,274 2,531,765 Non-controlling interests

334,117 268,628 328,182 Total equity

3,286,095 2,129,902 2,859,947





























Total liabilities and equity

17,154,679 14,335,409 16,675,802

















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income







































For the





For the three-month period ended year ended





Mar-31 Mar-31 Dec-31





2019 2018 2018





(Unaudited) (Audited)





NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands













Revenues from work performed and sales

1,487,120 1,355,418 6,331,518













Cost of work performed and sales

(1,251,122) (1,199,428) (5,371,928)













Gross profit

235,998 155,990 959,590













Gain (loss) on sale of investment property

(310) 2,971 125,949

Selling and marketing expenses

(12,526) (10,204) (40,089)

Administrative and general expenses

(92,391) (97,583) (415,472)

Share of profits (losses) of equity accounted









investees (net of tax)

(36,878) (976) 19,141

Other operating income

614,331 6,484 389,504

Other operating expenses

(4,772) (11,462) (135,578)













Operating profit

703,452 45,220 903,045













Financing income

123,886 100,609 261,136

Financing expenses

(124,720) (94,480) (530,652)













Net financing expenses

(834) 6,129 (269,516)













Profit before taxes on income

702,618 51,349 633,529

Taxes on income

(183,882) (24,117) (74,233)













Profit for the period

518,736 27,232 559,296













Attributable to:









Owners of the Company

508,700 17,099 494,995

Non-controlling interests

10,036 10,133 64,301

















518,736 27,232 559,296













Basic earnings per share (inNIS)

1.27 0.04 1.24













Diluted earnings per share (inNIS)

1.27 0.04 1.22















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)











































For the



For the three-month period ended year ended



Mar-31 Mar-31 Dec-31



2019 2018 2018



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Profit for the period

518,736 27,232 559,296









Other comprehensive income (loss)

















Other comprehensive income (loss) items that







after initial recognition in comprehensive







income were or will be transferred to







profit or loss

















Foreign currency translation differences







for foreign operations

(107,330) 63,607 227,416









Effective portion of change in







fair value of hedge of foreign operation

5,240 (1,880) (11,240)









Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value







through other comprehensive income, net of tax

18,885 (17,721) 13,398









Effective portion of change in







fair value of cash flow hedge

14,496 9,511 17,447









Other comprehensive loss items that will







not be transferred to profit loss

















Re-measurement of defined benefit plan, net of tax

- - 141









Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(68,709) 53,517 247,162









Total comprehensive income for the period

450,027 80,749 806,458









Total comprehensive income attributable to:

















Owners of the Company

439,507 70,652 736,807









Non-controlling interests

10,520 10,097 69,651









Total comprehensive income for the period

450,027 80,749 806,458

Operating Segments













































For the three month period ended March 31, 2019 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated



NIS thousands





















Total external revenues 659,724 321,884 78,702 244,998 145,085 13,968 72,022 12,005 (61,268) 1,487,120 Inter-segment revenues 97,687 - - 19 - - - - (97,706) -





















Total revenues 757,411 321,884 78,702 245,017 145,085 13,968 72,022 12,005 (158,974) 1,487,120





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 22,874 59,640 (32,861) 46,248 26,239 37,204 15,077 579,756 (51,559) 702,618















































For the three month period ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated



NIS thousands





















Total external revenues 666,513 322,158 106,343 273,998 18,276 10,764 60,465 9,261 (112,360) 1,355,418 Inter-segment revenues 72,510 - - 19 - - - - (72,529) -





















Total revenues 739,023 322,158 106,343 274,017 18,276 10,764 60,465 9,261 (184,889) 1,355,418





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 28,497 11,807 14,793 59,796 (9,155) 23,666 (10,850) (7,764) (59,441) 51,349

Operating Segments(cont'd)

























































































For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) USA) (*) (USA) (*) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated



NIS thousands





















Total external revenues 1,355,063 2,850,687 485,278 987,301 499,354 55,910 503,563 45,184 (450,822) 6,331,518 Inter-segment revenues - 433,445 - 76 - - - - (433,521) -





















Total revenues 1,355,063 3,284,132 485,278 987,377 499,354 55,910 503,563 45,184 (884,343) 6,331,518





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax (41,379) 87,165 15,252 315,133 88,431 380,333 40,061 (30,711) (220,756) 633,529























Contacts



Shikun & Binui

Inbal Uliansky

+972(3)630-1058

inbal_u@shikunbinui.com



External Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

GK Investor Relations

+1-617-418-3096

shikunbinuni@gkir.com