CNH Industrial N.V.: HEULIEZ BUS wins major order for electric buses from the Paris public transport operator, RATP





Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), the Parisian transport authority, together with transport operator, RATP (Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens) have selected the 12-meter fully electric GX 337 bus from HEULIEZ BUS for the city's ambitious Bus2025 plan which will see the city's entire fleet of diesel buses replaced by electric vehicles.

London, May 30, 2019

The order, worth €133 million was signed in May 2019 and is the largest fully electric bus order to date for HEULIEZ BUS, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI). The vehicles will be delivered over a period of two years starting in 2020. The inclusion of HEULIEZ BUS in the largest European tender for electric buses to be launched thus far by RATP and financed by IDFM, reinforces the brand's position at the forefront in this specialized field.

Equipped with a synchronous electric motor and Lithium-ion NMC battery system, the GX 337 electric buses are designed for maximum efficiency and can run for a whole day on a single charge, with overnight recharging carried out at the depot. Other features include a Combo 2 recharging socket, located at the rear of the vehicle to optimize the charging space in the depot and energy storage units, positioned neatly in the roof and at the rear ensure up to a hundred passengers, of which 30 seated, can be accommodated comfortably.

The state-of-the-art, fully electric GX 337 buses are emission free and deliver a significant reduction in noise levels and vibration offering the perfect environmentally friendly solution, satisfying the requirements of the Paris RATP and IDFM.

CNH Industrial is committed to investing in and developing a full range of alternative fuel vehicles and this significant new contract for HEULIEZ BUS underscores the Company's leadership position.

