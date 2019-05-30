

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday as a rally by euro zone government bonds paused, prompting some bargain hunting after string of losses.



As the trade war broadens, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the G20 summit in Japan next month.



Trump is likely to follow through on his threat to impose additional tariffs on China if they fail to reach a deal on the sidelines of the summit.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30 points or 0.58 percent at 5,252 after declining 1.7 percent on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, Asian markets ended broadly lower as investors fretted about trade war tensions, slowing global growth and uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union.



Trading in U.S. stock futures point to slightly higher opening on Wall Street later in the day.



