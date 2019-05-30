EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Statement PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon Notice of AGM 2019-05-30 / 12:43 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MegaFon Notice of AGM* *Moscow, Russian (30 May 2019)* - *Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held at the Company's main office at 41 Oruzheyniy lane, Moscow 1127006, Russian Federation at 12.00 (Moscow time) on Friday, 28 June 2019[1]. Registration shall start at 11.00 (Moscow time).* The Proposed AGM agenda is as follows: 1. Approval of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company 2. Approval of the 2018 Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements of the Company 3. Distribution of profit, including payment (declaration) of dividends, and losses of the Company based on 2018 Financial Year results 4. Election of the Board of Directors of the Company 5. Approval of the number of seats in the Management Board of the Company and election of the Management Board of the Company 6. Approval of the Company's Auditor 7. Election of the Revision Commission of the Company 8. Approval of the Amendments No. 2 to the Charter of the Company In connection with this, on or prior to 07 June 2019, the following documents will be available to the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company at the following address: 41 Oruzheyniy lane, Moscow 1270006, Russian Federation: 1. Notice on convocation of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, including the procedures for distribution of information (materials) to be submitted to the Shareholders during preparation for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company 2. Voting ballot for voting at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company 3. Annual Report of the Company for 2018 4. Report on related party transactions made by the Company in 2018 5. Report of the Revision Commission of the Company confirming the accuracy of information contained in the Company's Annual Report for 2018 6. Annual accounting (financial) statements of the Company, including the opinion of the Auditor of the Company for 2018 7. Recommendations by the Board of Directors regarding distribution of profit, including amount of annual dividend on shares, method and procedures for its payment, and losses distribution based on the results of 2018 financial year 8. Information on candidates nominated to the Board of Directors of the Company and information regarding availability or absence of written consents from the candidates nominated to the Board of Directors 9. Information on candidates nominated to the Management Board of the Company and information regarding availability or absence of written consents from the candidates nominated to the Management Board of the Company 10. Information on candidates nominated to the Revision Commission of the Company and information regarding availability or absence of written consents from the candidates nominated to the Revision Commission of the Company 11. Information on shareholder agreements made by the Company in 2018 and year to date in 2019 12. Draft Amendments No. 2 to the Charter of the Company. The list of persons entitled to participate in the AGM shall be compiled on the basis of the Company's Shareholders Register as of 06 June 2019. The shareholders, who will not be able to participate in the AGM on 28 June 2019, can deliver the executed voting ballots to: ATTN: Joint Stock Company "Independent Registrar Company R.O.S.T." Address: 18 Stromynka Street, bldg. 13, Moscow, 107996, Russian Federation Deadline: 25 June 2019 On request by a person entitled to take part in the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, the Company shall submit to him/her copies of these documents. Payment taken by the Company for such copies may not exceed the cost of their production. In compliance with the recent amendments of the applicable legislation, the disclosure of depositary receipts owners and other persons exercising rights to depositary receipts shall be required if voting. In order to register as participants, shareholders will need to provide his/her passport or any other personal identification document. A shareholder's representative must have the duly issued power of attorney for participation in the Annual General Shareholders Meeting and/or documents that confirm his/her right to act on behalf of the shareholder without the power of attorney. *For More Information:* PJSC MegaFon Investors: Dmitry Kononov Tel: + 7 925 696 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru Director for Investor Relations and M&A Media: Artem Lebedev Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru *Notes to Editors* _MegaFon PJSC _is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru *Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements * Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. 