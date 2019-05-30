

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday as higher oil prices helped lift mining and energy stocks.



The pound hovered near four-month lows versus the euro amid an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute and growing concerns over a no-deal Brexit.



Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said a Brexit outcome of no deal and no transition is unarguably the biggest risk to the U.K. economy and financial stability.



This would have large negative economic effects, he said at the Inverness Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 28 points or 0.38 percent at 7,212 after losing 1.2 percent in the previous session.



Miner Anglo American climbed 1.1 percent and Glencore added 0.6 percent. Energy giant BP Plc rose 0.6 percent while Tullow Oil jumped as much as 4 percent.



Imperial Brands dropped half a percent. The tobacco company said that U.S. industry volumes for the four weeks ended May 18, 2019 declined 6.4 percent.



FirstGroup, a provider of transport services in the U.K. and North America, climbed 4.4 percent after narrowing its FY pretax loss.



Johnson Matthey shares tumbled 3.9 percent. The chemicals company said it expects a year of more modest growth for fiscal 2020 due to investment spending.



Restaurant Group gained 1 percent. The company announced that current trading remains in line with its expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX