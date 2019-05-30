Crypto.com Lists Chainlink's LINK Token

Best place to purchase LINK at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Chainlink's LINK to its Wallet & Card App.

LINK joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the platform, such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO tokens.

Chainlink provides a secure, decentralized "blockchain middleware", while also providing a way to access the multiple inputs and outputs needed by a complex smart contract. By simplifying how smart contracts can securely access key off-chain resources, Chainlink aims to accelerate the development of increasingly useful smart contracts.

With LINK added to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now purchase these tokens at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to LINK as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: 'We're thrilled to welcome Chainlink to Crypto.com's platform. Chainlink is at the forefront of next generation smart contracts development and their work is extremely important to the growth of the industry.'

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle service, which aims to connect smart contracts with data from the real world. Smart contracts need to interface with the data feeds, events and widely accepted payment methods that centralized digital agreements already rely on to provide value. By providing the building blocks needed by complex smart contracts in the form of critical inputs and key outputs, Chainlink seeks to enable the next generation of smart contracts, which will step beyond tokenization, to become the dominant form of digital agreement. For more information, please visit: chain.link.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

