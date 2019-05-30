

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced its Board has appointed Yan Zhuang as acting CEO. He is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and President of Modules and System Solutions Business. Shawn Qu, the company's founder and CEO, is on a medical leave of absence due to an accident.



Qu said: 'During my absence, I will continue to be involved in all major decisions affecting the Company. Over the past 10 years, Yan has helped build a world-class global sales team for the Company. I am confident that he will provide the day-to-day leadership needed during my absence.'



