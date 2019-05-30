sprite-preloader
30.05.2019 | 12:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 30

JZ Capital Partners Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
(The "Company")

30 may 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 27 June 2019 at 13:00pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 28 February 2019 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, and will be uploaded to the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


© 2019 PR Newswire