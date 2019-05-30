City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 29-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 183.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.89p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 29-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.70p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.56m

Borrowing Level: 16%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528