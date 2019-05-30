Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.27p INCLUDING current year 362.09p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 348.14p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 356.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16