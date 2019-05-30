sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.05.2019 | 12:52
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 29

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 29-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 1843.88p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               1856.23p
revenue

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 1798.69p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               1811.03p
revenue

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

© 2019 PR Newswire