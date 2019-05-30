Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 29-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1843.88p revenue INCLUDING current year 1856.23p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1798.69p revenue INCLUDING current year 1811.03p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563