sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,841 Euro		-0,007
-0,38 %
WKN: A0ET8T ISIN: HK0200030994 Ticker-Symbol: MX7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,798
1,833
14:21
1,771
1,843
14:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED7,94-0,53 %
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD1,841-0,38 %
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD ADR18,60-0,53 %