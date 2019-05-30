

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. Thursday said its subsidiary will acquire 135.35 million shares of Crown Resorts Ltd. from CPH Crown Holdings Pty Limited for A$13.00 per Crown share. The acquisition will represent an ownership interest of approximately 19.99 percent in Crown.



Melco said the current deal does not require a regulatory approval and it would increase the ownership subsequent to requisite regulatory approvals. The transaction will close on or prior to September 30, 2019.



Melco and Crown said they are looking forward to further enhance Crown's performance, development in Australia and the appeal of Crown's properties to international patrons.



