Global Developer Emaar Joins Hands With Beijing New Aeropolis Holdings to Develop the Aero-economic Area of Beijing Daxing International Airport

BEIJING, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a ceremony held at the China National International Convention Centre, Dubai-based global developer Emaar today signed a memorandum of understanding with Beijing New Aeropolis Holdings (BNA) to jointly develop a Business and Tourism Complex, integrating retail, entertainment, office, hotel hospitality, convention, sport, art and lifestyle functions in a one-stop solution within the Aero-Economic Area of Beijing Daxing International Airport, set to be the largest airport in the world.

Emaar and BNA will work closely to drive diversified collaboration and actively accelerate the share of resources to boost the establishment of the Aero-Economic Area.

Emaar is a leading provider of premium lifestyles based in Dubai, UAE and develops lifestyle destinations in several high-growth markets globally. The group has a land bank of 1.6 billion square feet globally.

In addition to Downtown Dubai - home to Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, among the world's most popular attractions; waterfront development Dubai Marina; and the ground-breaking Dubai Creek Harbour, Emaar has strong income-generating assets, with over 915,000 square metres of rental income assets and 19 hotels and resorts.

Emaar has several landmark projects in the Middle East, North Africa, the US, Europe and South Asia. The group plays an important role in driving China-UAE strategic partnership and is actively exploring the Chinese market as part of the Belt Road Initiative.

About Emaar Properties PJSC

Emaar Properties PJSC , listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of 1.6 billion sq ft globally.

About Beijing New Aeropolis Holdings Company Limited

Beijing New Aeropolis Holdings Company Limited was established on 23 October 2012 through the joint investment from SASAC (State-owned Assets Supervision And Administration Commission) and Beijing Economic and Technological Investment And Development Corporation.

About Beijing Daxing International Airport

Beijing Daxing International Airport covers a geographical area of 150 sq. kilometers, within which 100 sq. kilometers in Hebei and 50 sq. kilometers in the capital. As the core development platform of Beijing Daxing International Airport Aero-Economic Area (Beijing section), BNA has put forward six visionary planning strategies for the Area.

