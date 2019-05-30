sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,209 Euro		-0,001
-0,48 %
WKN: A1W3X4 ISIN: CA0370251039 Ticker-Symbol: 4B7 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,216
0,236
13:20
0,216
0,236
11:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC0,209-0,48 %