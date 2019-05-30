OmniSci Accelerates International Momentum, Hires Allison Searle as Vice President of Sales in EMEA

Tech Industry Veteran Regarded for Building Client-Focused, High Performance Sales Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics, today announced it has hired Allison Searle as vice president of sales in EMEA. Building on its growing list of customers in the U.K. and Europe, OmniSci will leverage Searle's proven leadership in sales and commercial development to further strengthen its customer sales and support programs across the EMEA region.

"Throughout Allison's career she has built world-class sales organizations for fast-growing, entrepreneurial companies," said Grant Halloran, EVP and chief commercial officer, OmniSci. "In addition, her experience in cultivating industry verticals and delivering on revenue strategies will enable us to accelerate the expansion of our customer relationships throughout Europe and beyond."

Searle comes to OmniSci from Alpega Group, a Brussels-based global logistics software company, where she served as chief commercial officer for Alpega's Transwide and Teleroute brands. Her prior experience includes posts as senior vice president of global sales and vice president of sales, EMEA, for Mercator Solutions, as well as director-level positions for Consona Corporation, Day Software, and FileNet Corporation, among others.

"OmniSci is unique in the EMEA market, which gives us immense opportunity for expansion," commented Searle. "I'm excited to address our existing customer relationships in the U.K. and Europe, as well as to dive into numerous sales opportunities in telecommunications, banking, automotive, aviation and many more."

Searle holds a degree in accounting and business management from the University of Portsmouth.

About OmniSci

OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallel computing power of GPUs, the platform is available in the cloud (OmniSci Cloud and leading public cloud providers) and on-premise (OmniSci Core and Enterprise Edition). OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

