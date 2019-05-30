

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp. (GHM) reported that its net loss for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $4.6 million or $0.46 per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.09 per share last year.



Adjusted net income was $0.8 million or $0.08 per share compared to $0.6 million or $0.07 per share last year.



Net sales for the quarter were $23.6 million, up 7% from last year.



For fiscal year 2020, the company expects revenue to be between $95 million and $100 million, excluding the commercial nuclear utility business which is held for sale.



