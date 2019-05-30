

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices are trading mixed on Thursday amid concerns that a prolonged U.S.-China trade war will likely hurt global economic growth and trigger a slowdown in fuel consumption.



Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, dropped half a percent to $67.56 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $59.00 a barrel.



As Beijing threatens the United States with the possibility of a rare earths export ban, Chinese state media has sent an ominously worded warning to Washington: 'Don't say we didn't warn you.'



A senior Chinese diplomat said today that provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism', ramping up the rhetoric against the United States.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the G20 summit in Japan next month.



Trump is likely to follow through on his threat to impose additional tariffs on China if they fail to reach a deal on the sidelines of the summit.



China's refined fuel consumption dropped 2.4 percent in April from a year earlier, to 27.06 million tons, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a report today as their trade dispute drags on.



After data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories, investors now await the Energy Information Administration (EIA) report due out later in the day for further direction.



