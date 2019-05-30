Milamber Ventures Plc - Withdrawal from NEX Market
PR Newswire
London, May 30
30 May 2019
Milamber Ventures plc
("Milamber" or "the Company")
Confirmation of withdrawal from NEX Exchange Growth Market
At the General Meeting of 29 May 2019, the Company obtained overwhelming shareholders' approval for the resolution to withdraw its ordinary shares in the Company's Ordinary Shares from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.
The Company has consequently withdrawn its ordinary shares from trading on the NEX Exchange with immediate effect.
