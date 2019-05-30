sprite-preloader
Milamber Ventures Plc - Withdrawal from NEX Market

London, May 30

30 May 2019

Milamber Ventures plc
("Milamber" or "the Company")

Confirmation of withdrawal from NEX Exchange Growth Market

At the General Meeting of 29 May 2019, the Company obtained overwhelming shareholders' approval for the resolution to withdraw its ordinary shares in the Company's Ordinary Shares from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

The Company has consequently withdrawn its ordinary shares from trading on the NEX Exchange with immediate effect.

ENQUIRIES:
MilamberVenturesplc
Andy Hasoon
T: 07768 875 681
E: Andy.hasoon@milamberventures.com
www.MilamberVentures.com

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
T: 07795 168 157
E: ctw@leanderPR.com


