

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $267.9 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $160.5 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $273.1 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $5.81 billion from $5.55 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $273.1 Mln. vs. $284.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $5.81 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 - $0.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.66 - $5.76 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.77 - $5.07 Full year revenue guidance: $23.51 - $23.83 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX